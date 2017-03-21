Greif, Inc. (GEF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GEF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Greif from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) traded down 3.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.64. 238,961 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.51. Greif has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.04 million. Greif had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $3,192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 50.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 313.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 99,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 75,790 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 253,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

