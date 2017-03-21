Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chambers Street Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns and operates commercial real estate such as warehouse, logistics properties and office buildings. The Company’s properties are situated primarily in the United States and Europe. Chambers Street Properties is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gramercy Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 705,568 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -263.13%.

In other Gramercy Property Trust news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 15,000 shares of Gramercy Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 379,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

