Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Unilever plc (ULVR) a GBX 3,410 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,410 ($42.11) price target on Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unilever plc from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. AlphaValue restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,668 ($45.30) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Unilever plc to an add rating and set a GBX 3,704 ($45.75) target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 3,600 ($44.46) target price on Unilever plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,862.61 ($47.70).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 4067.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 115.50 billion. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,019.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,088.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,650.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,446.81.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 27.68 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.