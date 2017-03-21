Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a $47.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 2.744% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.325. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,550 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company’s market cap is $1.58 billion. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 338,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.