GKN plc (GKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 475

GKN plc (LON:GKN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 445 ($5.50) to GBX 475 ($5.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

GKN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.82) target price on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GKN plc from GBX 346 ($4.27) to GBX 400 ($4.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on GKN plc from GBX 369 ($4.56) to GBX 395 ($4.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GKN plc from GBX 399 ($4.93) to GBX 410 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on GKN plc from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.33 ($4.46).

Shares of GKN plc (LON:GKN) opened at 373.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.39 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.25. GKN plc has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 379.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from GKN plc’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Kevin Cummings sold 18,279 shares of GKN plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.45), for a total transaction of £65,804.40 ($81,270.10).

GKN plc Company Profile

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.

