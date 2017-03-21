General Electric Company’s (GE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded General Electric Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.17 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $30.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.37.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.94% during trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913,059 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $46,414,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after buying an additional 1,129,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

