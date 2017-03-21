General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Insider Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U Sells 300 Shares

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) insider Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 700 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $23,492.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 1,000 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $33,370.00.

Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) traded down 0.65% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,503 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

