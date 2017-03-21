Galena Biopharma Inc (GALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galena Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative, targeted oncology treatments that address major unmet medical needs to advance cancer care. Galena Biopharma, Inc., formally known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galena Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galena Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) traded down 3.4543% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.6065. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,889 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Galena Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 2,363,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,985,290.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Galena Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development portfolio ranges from mid- to late-stage clinical assets, including cancer immunotherapy program led by NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), GALE-301 and GALE-302.

