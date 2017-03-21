G4S (GFSZY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of G4S (NASDAQ:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday.

GFSZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded G4S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

G4S (NASDAQ:GFSZY) traded up 0.329% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.315. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.481. G4S has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

