FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (OMER) Cut by FBR & Co

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – FBR & Co dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omeros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. FBR & Co analyst T. Yip now expects that the brokerage will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) traded down 2.55% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 318,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Omeros has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $491.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Omeros by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,015,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 67.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 61,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

