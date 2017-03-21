FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Director Buys $19,992.00 in Stock

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) Director Gregory P. Chandler purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) traded down 2.04% on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,653 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. FS Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. FS Investment had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts predict that FS Investment Co. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2228 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in FS Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Investment by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 30,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in FS Investment by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 187,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 54,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FS Investment by 65.1% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 1,474,570 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSIC. TheStreet lowered FS Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FS Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities increased their price target on FS Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

