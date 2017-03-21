FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Director Buys $11,335.68 in Stock

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) Director Barry Frank purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $11,335.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) traded down 1.7194% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.6315. 543,855 shares of the company traded hands. FS Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. FS Investment had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Co. will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2228 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Investment during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment during the third quarter worth $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FS Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Securities raised their price target on shares of FS Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

