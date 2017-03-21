Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications Corp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 2.0788% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.3599. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,377 shares. Frontier Communications Corp has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77 billion.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.28%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 197,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corp Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

