Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 44,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

