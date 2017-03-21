Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Receives Underperform Rating from FBR & Co

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FRAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded up 1.55% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,705 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Francesca's Holdings Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 106.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

