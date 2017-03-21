Forterra Inc (FRTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 1.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 98,471 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 96.68. Forterra has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,846,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

