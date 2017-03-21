Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Insider Neil Bodick Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,624.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Bodick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $95,750.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $91,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Neil Bodick sold 10,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $184,600.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded down 6.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 313,569 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $620.02 million. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.57.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post ($3.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

