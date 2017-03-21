Five Below’s (FIVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note published on Monday morning. Guggenheim currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $44.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded down 1.43% on Monday, hitting $38.56. 803,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. Five Below has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,084,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,155,000 after buying an additional 582,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

