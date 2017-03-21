First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2017 // No Comments

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) traded down 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 68,280 shares of the stock traded hands. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Your IP Address:

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

5 Day Chart for NYSE:FCT

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Latest News

Leave a Reply