First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) traded down 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 68,280 shares of the stock traded hands. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Your IP Address:

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.