First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) traded down 0.82% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,068 shares. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

