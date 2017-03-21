First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust High Income Long/short Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 198,920 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,822 shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $490,686.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,223.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign, including emerging markets high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

