First Republic Bank (FRC) is Security Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Security Asset Management lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 3.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4,565.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 3.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. 886,394 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business earned $599.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post $4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 10th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

