FireEye Inc (FEYE) Upgraded by Bank of America Corp to Buy

Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $18.00 target price on the information security company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wunderlich reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.59.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded down 1.2239% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.4679. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,541 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.04 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.96 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post ($0.48) EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, insider David G. Dewalt sold 151,644 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $1,765,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,382.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 544,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,377.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,862. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,845 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 124.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.