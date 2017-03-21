Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fibria Celulose S.A., is a Brazil-based paper product company which produces bleached eucalyptus pulp exclusively from renewable plantations, which is mainly targeted to the main consumer markets and is also used for their own manufacturing of paper products. The Company’s paper products can be divided into three major categories: uncoated and coated printing and writing papers; carbonless papers and thermal papers. Coated printing and writing paper is used for promotional materials, folders, internal sheets and cover of magazines, books, tabloids, inserts and mailing. Uncoated printing and writing paper is used in reels, sheets and cut-size designed for maximum performance in photocopying machines and laser and inkjet printers, and alkaline offset paper. Carbonless paper is used in producing multi-copy forms for credit card receipts, invoices and other applications. Thermal paper is used in fax machines, supermarket receipts, bar code labels, toll tickets and receipts for automated teller machines. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fibria Celulose SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) traded down 1.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 1,751,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fibria Celulose SA has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Your IP Address:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fibria Celulose SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,111,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose SA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,866,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after buying an additional 476,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose SA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 511,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose SA by 258.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose SA by 26.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 714,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 151,050 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fibria Celulose SA Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

Receive News & Ratings for Fibria Celulose SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibria Celulose SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.