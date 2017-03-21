Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.71

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.71 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks PLC’s previous dividend of $1.54. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) traded up 2.53% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1499.00. 3,258,021 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,391.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,132.97. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.73 billion. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 592.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,545.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEVR. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.34) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($20.69) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 1,325 ($16.36) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,518.75 ($18.76).

Your IP Address:

Fevertree Drinks PLC Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.