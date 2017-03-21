FedEx Co. (FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY17 guidance to $11.85-12.35 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.22% on Tuesday, hitting $191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,327 shares. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. FedEx has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $201.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $7,016,490.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,080,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

