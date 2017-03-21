FedEx Co. (FDX) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Avondale Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.50 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.58.

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded up 0.4629% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.1601. 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.3850 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.57. FedEx has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $201.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other FedEx news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $7,016,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,080,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,735,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

