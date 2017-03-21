Experian plc (EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 10,554 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Experian plc has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Experian plc

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

