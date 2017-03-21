ExOne’s (XONE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) traded down 1.29% on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,274 shares. ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The stock’s market cap is $160.30 million.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm earned $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExOne will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in ExOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

