Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director Sells $216,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,825,281.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded down 7.26% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,834 shares. The firm’s market cap is $5.95 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 680.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,770,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,806,000 after buying an additional 413,100 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 130,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $28,867,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,091,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 253,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. CIBC began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cann began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development and commercialization of cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases, in various tumor indications. Cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, and is sold under the brand name COMETRIQ.

