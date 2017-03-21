Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded down 3.25% during trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 11,970,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $899.49 million. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($6.04) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

