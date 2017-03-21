Ergomed PLC (ERGO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 315 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERGO. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ergomed PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ergomed PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) traded up 5.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 198.00. 17,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.20. Ergomed PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 216.88. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 61.61 million.

About Ergomed PLC

Ergomed plc is a provider of drug development services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: clinical research services (CRS), and drug safety and medical information services (DS&MI). It provides a range of clinical trial planning, management and monitoring services.

