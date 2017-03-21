Era Group Inc (ERA) SVP Paul T. White Sells 4,407 Shares of Stock

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) SVP Paul T. White sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $51,870.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,859.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded down 2.3646% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.5698. The stock had a trading volume of 51,250 shares. Era Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The stock’s market cap is $242.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Era Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Era Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in Era Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

