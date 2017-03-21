Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,441 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.08%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

