Entegris Inc (ENTG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Entegris from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded down 1.824% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.875. The stock had a trading volume of 758,455 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.640 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Entegris has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.88 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, VP Corey Rucci sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $157,114.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 115,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $2,544,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,473 shares of company stock worth $3,331,266. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entegris by 37.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.

