Ensco Plc (ESV) Bonds Drop 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds fell 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.5% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $82.50 and was trading at $81.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

ESV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 8,773,393 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 840,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,958,458 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,647,000 after buying an additional 511,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,559,160 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after buying an additional 1,221,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,036,892 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,314,000 after buying an additional 415,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,817,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 4,828,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

