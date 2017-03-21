Energen Co. (EGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENERGEN CORP is a diversified energy holding company engaged in natural gas distribution and oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Corporation’s utility subsidiary, Alabama Gas Corporation, is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the State of Alabama. The Corporation’s oil and gas exploration and production activities are conducted by its subsidiary, Taurus Exploration, Inc. and its subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Energen in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Energen from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Energen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) traded down 1.63% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,195 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company’s market capitalization is $5.00 billion. Energen has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $64.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company earned $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energen will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, insider John S. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 16,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $951,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,892 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Energen by 63.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,491,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,114,000 after buying an additional 3,303,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Energen by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,668,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,729,000 after buying an additional 134,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,308,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,233,000 after buying an additional 576,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen by 581.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 896,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after buying an additional 765,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 826,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energen

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.