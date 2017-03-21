Endo International plc – (ENDP) CEO Acquires $24,656.00 in Stock

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) CEO Paul Campanelli purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $24,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded down 3.8807% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.9099. 4,214,384 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion. Endo International plc – has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Endo International plc – had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc – will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Endo International plc – from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International plc – from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International plc – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International plc – presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,929,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Endo International plc – by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc – Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

