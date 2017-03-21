Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (EKF) Given “Corporate” Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. FinnCap reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) traded up 1.923% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 19.875. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,447 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 85.22 million. Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 9.48 and a one year high of GBX 20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.00.

About Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying of products and services into the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) market place. The Company manufactures and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents and certain ancillary products. The Company’s point-of-care range includes hemoglobin analyzers, HbA1c analyzers and glucose analyzers for use in the screening, monitoring and diagnosis of patients, as well as rapid tests for pregnancy and common infectious diseases.

