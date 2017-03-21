Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EW. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Saturday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. 938,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business earned $767.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue bought 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,412.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $4,766,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $276,800 and sold 125,640 shares worth $11,739,687. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at $121,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

