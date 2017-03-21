EDF (ECIFY) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded EDF from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,346 shares. EDF has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12.

