Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 115,510 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm earned $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,371.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company owns approximately 40 properties in the United States, encompassing approximately 3.2 million square feet in the aggregate.

