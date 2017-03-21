Duncan Tatton-Brown Buys 58 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($183.38).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Duncan Tatton-Brown purchased 58 shares of Ocado Group PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($186.96).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) opened at 258.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.54 billion. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 352.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCDO. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC from GBX 476 ($5.88) to GBX 390 ($4.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309 ($3.82).

About Ocado Group PLC

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

