Douglas Edgar Speers Acquires 1,900 Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP) Stock

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Director Douglas Edgar Speers acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$11,077.00.

Douglas Edgar Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Douglas Edgar Speers acquired 100 shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$583.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Douglas Edgar Speers acquired 1,100 shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$6,435.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Douglas Edgar Speers acquired 900 shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Douglas Edgar Speers acquired 1,000 shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) traded down 1.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company’s market cap is $159.24 million.

Your IP Address:

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. is an agricultural cereal grain storage, customer-specific procurement and supply ingredient company. The Company operates through two business units: grain storage, handling and merchandising unit, and commodity logistics. The Company’s grain storage, handling, and merchandising unit is engaged in grain storage, procurement, merchandising and cleaning of specialty grains, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat and durum wheat through over nine grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, New York and Ontario, while also utilizing the grain operating facility at the Northgate Commodity Logistics Centre, with aggregate storage capacity of over 40 million bushels.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Ag Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global Ag Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.