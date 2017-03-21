Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (DPUKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (NASDAQ:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc (NASDAQ:DPUKY) remained flat at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Plc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

