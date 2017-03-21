Dominion Diamond Corp’s (DDC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) (NYSE:DDC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$18.00 price target on Dominion Diamond Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 655,924 shares. Dominion Diamond Corp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Dominion Diamond Corp Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

