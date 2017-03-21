Dometic Group Ab (DTCGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dometic Group Ab (NASDAQ:DTCGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Dometic Group Ab (NASDAQ:DTCGF) remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Dometic Group Ab has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

