Darren Charles Urquhart Buys 43,500 Shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp (BSK) Stock

Blue Sky Uranium Corp (TSE:BSK) Director Darren Charles Urquhart acquired 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,095.00.

Darren Charles Urquhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Darren Charles Urquhart acquired 28,000 shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,360.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Darren Charles Urquhart sold 22,500 shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Darren Charles Urquhart sold 7,500 shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$2,325.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Darren Charles Urquhart sold 16,000 shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$5,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Darren Charles Urquhart sold 21,500 shares of Blue Sky Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$6,880.00.

