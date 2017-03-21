Dany Paradis Acquires 2,000 Shares of Yellow Media Ltd. (Y) Stock

Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) insider Dany Paradis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$15,900.00.

Dany Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Dany Paradis acquired 3,000 shares of Yellow Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$23,970.00.

Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) traded down 0.25% on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 51,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Yellow Media Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $220.11 million.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yellow Media from C$23.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yellow Media from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yellow Media from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Media Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Media Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.