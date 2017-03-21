CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,132,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded down 0.816% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.415. The company had a trading volume of 641,783 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.063 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company earned $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $16,767,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne footprint and beyond.

